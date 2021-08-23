Rest of Asia
Biden, Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans

Filed on August 23, 2021
Members of the UK Armed Forces taking part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport in Afghanistan. — AP

The US President and UK Prime Minister emphasise the importance of close coordination


US President Joe Biden discussed Afghanistan evacuation efforts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, emphasising the importance of close coordination in handling the current crisis as well as Afghanistan policy, the White House said.

“They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans,” the White House said, in advance of a G7 virtual leaders meeting on Tuesday.




