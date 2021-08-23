Biden, Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans
The US President and UK Prime Minister emphasise the importance of close coordination
US President Joe Biden discussed Afghanistan evacuation efforts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, emphasising the importance of close coordination in handling the current crisis as well as Afghanistan policy, the White House said.
“They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans,” the White House said, in advance of a G7 virtual leaders meeting on Tuesday.
-
Rest of Asia
Biden, Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans
The US President and UK Prime Minister emphasise the importance of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban near Panjshir after retaking three...
Taliban’s Alemarah information service said hundreds of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but...
Taliban warn the US that extending the American presence beyond... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visit visa holders take third-...
Agents say the facility has been extended to visit visa and entry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Visit visa holders take third-...
Agents say the facility has been extended to visit visa and entry... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only in-person learning at Dubai schools from...
All you need to know: Covid vaccination not mandatory; school buses... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: GDRFA confirms extension of...
Expats who meet these conditions will have their visas extended, with ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to allow entry for travellers from India,...
The decision will go into effect from September 1. READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school