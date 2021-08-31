Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Biden calls US evacuation from Afghanistan ‘extraordinary success’

AFP/Washington
Filed on August 31, 2021
Reuters

"We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history," he said.


President Joe Biden called the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success” Tuesday, a day after the last US soldiers pulled out of the country.

“We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history,” Biden said.

“No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it,” he said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210827&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829231&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 