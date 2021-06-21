Bentley, Porsche worth Dh4.4m crushed by bulldozer
The vehicles were shipped into the Philippines by different consignees and seized on separate occasions from 2018 to 2020.
Philippines Bureau of Customs (BOC) crushed 21 more smuggled motor vehicles worth 58.55 million Philippine peso (approx. Dh4.41 million) over the weekend.
The bureau reported that the vehicles destroyed in Manila came from the Manila International Container Port (MICP), Port of Manila (POM), and Port of Subic, a statement issued said.
The seven motor vehicles include a brand new McLaren 620R and a used Hyundai Genesis from POM; used Bentley 2007, Porsche 911 C2S, and Mercedes-Benz from MICP; and Lotus and Toyota Solara from the Port of Subic, which were gathered and condemned in Port Area, Manila.
Meanwhile, 14 knocked-down used Mitsubishi Jeeps seized by the Port of Cagayan de Oro were destroyed simultaneously at Diamond Logistic in Baloy, Barangay Tablon.
The condemnation of the vehicles is pursuant to Presidential Directive 2017-447, in which President Rodrigo Roa Duterte reiterated the need to destroy smuggled vehicles to send the strong message that the government is serious in its efforts against smuggling.
The condemnation activity was witnessed by representatives from the Department of Finance (DOF), Commission on Audit (COA), and key officials of the BOC headed by Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.
Last February 9, the bureau also destroyed 17 motor vehicles from MICP, Port of Cebu, and Port of Manila.
