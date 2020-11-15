Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar to get engaged on November 27
The engagement ceremony will take place at Bilawal House in Karachi.
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of Pakistan’s former president Asif Ali Zardari, and ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto, is all set to get engaged to a US-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27.
Pakistan People’s Party’s media cell announced the news of Bakhtawar’s engagement through its social media account.
The groom’s family has reportedly business interests in Dubai as well, Dawn newspaper reported, quoting sources in the PPP.
The engagement ceremony will take place at Bilawal House in Karachi and Mehndi is also scheduled at the same place on January 27.
All the invitees have been asked to email their negative Covid-19 PCR test results 24 hours before the ceremony. Moreover, guests will not be allowed to take photographs or carry mobile phones inside the venue.
