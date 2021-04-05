- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Bangladesh ferry accident kills at least 26, many missing
The boat was packed with people rushing to go to their hometown after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown.
A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing, officials said.
Twenty one bodies had been recovered on Monday. The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20 kms (12 mies) from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.
“Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank,” he said, adding a few still could be missing.
Police and officials said some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.
Relatives gathered at the river bank to search for their loved ones. Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade, were searching for survivors on Monday while salvage operations were hampered by a storm last night.
The boat was packed with people rushing to leave the city after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases.
Bangladesh reported a record daily jump of 7,087 coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking its total number of cases to 637,364 with 9,266 deaths.
Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Remittances from UAE to India surge during latest ...
Exchange house waives charges on funds being remitted to PM Cares Fund READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch