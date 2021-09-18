At least two dead, 19 wounded in blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Taliban
Taliban officials said women and children were among those injured
At least two people were killed and up to 20 more wounded in three explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, a Taliban official said.
“So far we have reports of two killed and up to 20 wounded,” said the Taliban official, who asked not to be named, and said that a patrol vehicle was targeted.
“Women and children were among the injured,” he said.
An investigation was under way to establish the extent of the damage and the cause of the explosions, he added.
The attacks are the first deadly blasts since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people were killed and 18 were wounded.
Several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead and 19 injured.
ALSO READ:
>> Two injured in blast in Afghanistan capital
>> Trump slams horrible Afghan withdrawal on 9/11 anniversary
Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Afghanistan’s Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.
The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after toppling the former government, and they have promised to restore peace and security to the country.
Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.
-
Rest of Asia
At least two dead, 19 wounded in blasts in...
Taliban officials said women and children were among those injured READ MORE
-
World
Type 2 diabetes can be controlled through diet:...
Study participants were given a meal plan of low calorie, low... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Farmers in Spain participate in 'ugliest...
The festival that fills farmers with joy is celebrated every year in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Government alleges Bollywood actor Sonu...
He is also accused of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Families jubilant as Abu Dhabi eases entry ...
They had reduced the frequency of their travels over the past year... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband required for travellers...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Teen files case against dad forcing him to ...
The father was disappointed that his son's grades did not qualify him ... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19