Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

At least 25 injured in Pakistan blast

IANS/Rawalpindi
Filed on December 14, 2020 | Last updated on December 14, 2020 at 07.47 am

According to police, an improvised explosive device was planted under a cart, which exploded in the busy market near a police station.

At least 25 people were injured after a blast hit a market area in Pakistan's Rawalpindi city, police said.

According to city police officer Mohammad Ahsan Younas, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted under a cart, which exploded on Sunday in the busy Ganj Mandi market near a police station, roughly 2 km away from the military headquarters, reports Xinhua news agency.

A rescue official told the media that they shifted 22 injured, some in critical condition, to a local hospital while discharged three others after providing them first aid at the blast site.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Younas further said that it was the second attack near a police station during the last 10 days in the city.

On December 4, one person was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast near the city's Pir Wadhai police station.

The officer added that police intelligence had already reported some possible terrorist attack in the city and an investigation was underway to nab the culprits.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201216&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219233&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 