At least 25 injured in Pakistan blast
According to police, an improvised explosive device was planted under a cart, which exploded in the busy market near a police station.
At least 25 people were injured after a blast hit a market area in Pakistan's Rawalpindi city, police said.
According to city police officer Mohammad Ahsan Younas, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted under a cart, which exploded on Sunday in the busy Ganj Mandi market near a police station, roughly 2 km away from the military headquarters, reports Xinhua news agency.
A rescue official told the media that they shifted 22 injured, some in critical condition, to a local hospital while discharged three others after providing them first aid at the blast site.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Younas further said that it was the second attack near a police station during the last 10 days in the city.
On December 4, one person was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast near the city's Pir Wadhai police station.
The officer added that police intelligence had already reported some possible terrorist attack in the city and an investigation was underway to nab the culprits.
