Arab nations slam Israel’s Gaza attack

Filed on May 11, 2021 | Last updated on May 12, 2021 at 12.08 am

The violence began with confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at Al Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

The head of the Arab League condemned on Tuesday deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as "indiscriminate and irresponsible" and said Israel had provoked an earlier increase in violence by its actions in Jerusalem.

The Gaza Health Ministry said a total of 28 people, including 10 children and the woman, were killed and 152 people were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Monday.

Two women were killed by rockets fired from Gaza that hit their homes in the southern city of Ashkelon - the first Israeli deaths in the current violence.

"Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

Arab League foreign ministers held a virtual emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem.

The meeting would reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue for Arab states and solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem, a statement said.