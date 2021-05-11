- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Arab nations slam Israel’s Gaza attack
The violence began with confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at Al Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s walled Old City.
The head of the Arab League condemned on Tuesday deadly Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as "indiscriminate and irresponsible" and said Israel had provoked an earlier increase in violence by its actions in Jerusalem.
The violence began with confrontations between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at Al Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem's walled Old City.
The Gaza Health Ministry said a total of 28 people, including 10 children and the woman, were killed and 152 people were wounded in Israeli air strikes on Monday.
Two women were killed by rockets fired from Gaza that hit their homes in the southern city of Ashkelon - the first Israeli deaths in the current violence.
"Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.
Arab League foreign ministers held a virtual emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem.
The meeting would reaffirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue for Arab states and solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem, a statement said.
-
Rest of Asia
Arab nations slam Israel’s Gaza attack
The violence began with confrontations between Palestinian protesters ... READ MORE
-
No talks until India restores Kashmir autonomy:...
Khan was responding to a question in a live tele-chat dubbed "Prime... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast
Her sister-in-law Sherly Benny, who also works in Israel, confirmed... READ MORE
-
Europe
London mayor Sadiq Khan retains India-born Rajesh ...
Shirley Rodrigues also keeps her job as the deputy mayor for... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE