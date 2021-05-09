Arab nations hit out at Israel over Jerusalem violence

The violence around east Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound and the Old City is the worst since 2017.

Arab countries have condemned a weekend of violence after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded in clashes with Israeli security forces.

Criticism of Israeli conduct has poured in from Sudan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — all nations that last year agreed to normalise, or normalised, relations with the Jewish state.

The UAE and Bahrain condemned Friday’s stroming of Al Aqsa mosque by Israeli security forces, and the ensuing crackdown on worshippers seeking to access the site.

Abu Dhabi urged Israeli authorities to “take responsibility for de-escalation” of violence at the holy site, while Manama called on the Israeli government “to stop these rejected provocations against the people of Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, Morocco expressed “deep concern” over the violence saying King Mohammed VI “considers these violations... (are) likely to fuel tensions.”

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it “rejected” Israeli plans to evacuate Palestinian households from Jerusalem.