Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laden Houthi drone targetting Saudi
Joint Coalition Forces intercepts and destroys unmanned aerial vehicle.
The Arab Coalition on Wednesday morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia towards civilians and civilian targets in the Southern Region."
