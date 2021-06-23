Apple Daily says Thursday's paper will be its last

Police freeze assets of newspaper using a new national security law.

Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper confirmed Wednesday that the following day's newspaper will be its final edition after police froze its assets using a new national security law.

"Apple Daily decided that the paper will cease operations from midnight and tomorrow (24th) will be the last publication day," the paper wrote on its website." Apple Daily's website will stop updates from midnight."

That announcement came minutes after the paper's board said it would cease operations "no later than Saturday".