Apple Daily says Thursday's paper will be its last
Police freeze assets of newspaper using a new national security law.
Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper confirmed Wednesday that the following day's newspaper will be its final edition after police froze its assets using a new national security law.
"Apple Daily decided that the paper will cease operations from midnight and tomorrow (24th) will be the last publication day," the paper wrote on its website." Apple Daily's website will stop updates from midnight."
That announcement came minutes after the paper's board said it would cease operations "no later than Saturday".
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: More airlines join legal action against ...
The travel industry remains effectively closed as rules require 10... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Warren Buffett resigns as Gates Foundation...
The entrepreneur has been making annual contributions to five... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Minister disguises himself to check...
Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Education, Bachchu Kadu,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
UK High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s...
This leaves the 50-year-old jeweller with a chance to make his case... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian expat flies to Dubai all...
Businessman and a philanthropist S.P. Singh Oberoi had travelled to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Catch last supermoon of 2021 tomorrow, 7.04pm
This June supermoon is called a ‘strawberry moon’. READ MORE
-
World
Oman launches long-term residence visas for...
The initiative rolls out in September. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
100 days to Expo: Sheikh Mohammed launches...
Expo 2020 Dubai, which will begin on October 1, is expected to... READ MORE
News
Indian chartered accountant gets UAE golden visa