- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai
Social workers from India were felicitated on the occasion
An event was organised in Dubai to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by the Ambedkar Global, an organisation formed to spread the teachings of the Indian social reformer.
KC Tyagi, Janata Dal (United) general secretary, Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI, and Santosh Kumar Suman, Minister from Bihar, attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, K C Tyagi stressed the need to follow the teachings of Dr Ambedkar.
“No matter how developed our country becomes, we will always have something to learn from him,” said Tyagi. Shukla said: “Youths should learn from Dr BR Ambedkar and fight for what is right without any fear.”
Ravi Chand, leader of the Ambedkar Global, said: “Thoughts of Dr Ambedkar do not belong to one section of society but to all. He is an ideal leader for all Indians.”
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan restaurant discounts...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch