Amazon set to add Pakistan to its seller list

Pakistani products will now be able to reach millions of consumers worldwide.

In a major breakthrough for the Pakistan’s e-commerce industry and digital workers, US giant Amazon will soon be adding Pakistan to its sellers list, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister for commerce and investment, said the decision by the Amazon will be announced in the a few days.

“An important milestone of e-commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe. We have finally made it. Amazon will be adding Pakistan to its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening,” Dawood said.

While taking to Twitter, he said it is a great opportunity for the country’s youth, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs to cash in on this opportunity.

Pakistan’s ministry of commerce and Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles were pushing the case to give this good news to the whole nation before Eid Al Fitr.

Through inclusion in Amazon’s seller list, Pakistani products will reach millions of consumers worldwide.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to prime minister for political communication, said Pakistan’s inclusion in Amazon’s seller list will create huge investment opportunities as well as new jobs for the country’s youth.

