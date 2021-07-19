Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan

It will be the fourth airline in the country's private sector after Airblue, SereneAir and AirSial.

Another airline in Pakistan's private sector will start its domestic operations soon to promote tourism in the country, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Alvir Airways will be the fourth airline in the private sector after Airblue, SereneAir and AirSial, after it secured a tourism promotion and regional integration (TPRI) licence for a five-year period until June 2026.

“The licence has been issued in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote tourism and regional connectivity,” according to a statement issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

In line with the vision of Hon. PM, to promote tourism and regional connectivity, PCAA has approved the issuance of Tourism Promotion & Regional Integration (TPRI) license to M/s Alvir Airways (Pvt) Ltd for a period of 5 years till June 2026 under National Aviation Policy 2019. pic.twitter.com/mnclZXghqN — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) July 12, 2021

Introducing Embraer fleet

Aviation sources said the airline will begin its domestic operations with two Embraer aircraft. It will operate flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to three destinations — namely Gwadar, Skardu and Turbat — to promote tourism activities in the country.

"The start-up airline is expected to launch its operations as soon as it finalises a deal to acquire two Embraer aircraft — E145 and E195 — on lease this month," according to sources.

The Embraer E-jet family is a series of narrow-body short- to medium-range twin-engine aircraft carrying 66 to 124 passengers, while E145 has a capacity to accommodate 45-48 travellers.

Embraer, the Brazilian brand based in Sao Paulo, is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world after Airbus and Boeing.

Aviation sources said the new airline will compete with public-listed Pakistan International Airlines, which currently holds 100 per cent market share on Gwadar, Skardu and Turbat routes from various cities of the country.

"The company is in the process of recruiting staff and finalising details to launch its domestic operations. However, no timeframe is finalised so far to start the airline operations," according to the airline official.

