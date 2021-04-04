Allies stand behind Jordan King after plot to destabilise country foiled

Washington, Gulf allies and the Arab League stress their solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that King Abdullah's half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza had liaised with foreign parties over a plot to destabilise the country and had been under investigation for some time. Safadi, who is also foreign minister, said 14 to 16 suspects had been arrested.

Washington, Gulf allies and the Arab League were quick to stress their solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures.

The UAE expressed full support for all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and his crown prince to maintain Jordan's security and stability and "to defuse any attempt to impact them".

Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Twitter Jordan's "wise policy to build bridges in a turbulent region was not an easy choice but was, and remains, the necessary direction".

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman also voiced their support in similar terms.

"The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability," the Saudi royal court said in a statement.

On Saturday the military said it had issued a warning to the prince over actions targeting "security and stability" in the country.

"The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilise Jordan," Safadi said.

These included a foreign intelligence agency contacting Prince Hamza's wife to organise a plane for the couple to leave Jordan, he said.

"Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamza, to deal with it within the family to prevent it from being exploited," he said.