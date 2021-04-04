- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Allies stand behind Jordan King after plot to destabilise country foiled
Washington, Gulf allies and the Arab League stress their solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures.
Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday that King Abdullah's half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza had liaised with foreign parties over a plot to destabilise the country and had been under investigation for some time. Safadi, who is also foreign minister, said 14 to 16 suspects had been arrested.
Washington, Gulf allies and the Arab League were quick to stress their solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures.
The UAE expressed full support for all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and his crown prince to maintain Jordan's security and stability and "to defuse any attempt to impact them".
Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Twitter Jordan's "wise policy to build bridges in a turbulent region was not an easy choice but was, and remains, the necessary direction".
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman also voiced their support in similar terms.
"The kingdom affirms its full support, with all its capabilities, to all decisions and measures taken by King Abdullah and His Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince, to maintain security and stability," the Saudi royal court said in a statement.
On Saturday the military said it had issued a warning to the prince over actions targeting "security and stability" in the country.
"The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilise Jordan," Safadi said.
These included a foreign intelligence agency contacting Prince Hamza's wife to organise a plane for the couple to leave Jordan, he said.
"Initial investigations showed these activities and movements had reached a stage that directly affected the security and stability of the country, but his majesty decided it was best to talk directly to Prince Hamza, to deal with it within the family to prevent it from being exploited," he said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Make Kumbh Mela symbolic, help fight Covid,...
Several pilgrims to the event have been bathing in the river close to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station...
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid... READ MORE
-
Americas
Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's...
Cuba's new leaders face pressure to speed up reform, particularly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine scandal: Peru's ex-president...
Martin Vizcarra allegedly jumped the queue to receive a Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
UAE scam warning: Websites offering Ramadan...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch