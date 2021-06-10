India: Women constables caught running ‘honey-trapping’ scheme

The victims of their schemes were allegedly threatened with fake rape charges.

A woman head constable was arrested by the detection of crime branch of Ahmedabad police for allegedly ‘honey trapping’ businessmen and threatening them with fake rape charges.

According to a spokesperson of the crime branch, Sharda Khant was arrested on Tuesday and booked for criminal conspiracy for alleged involvement in the racket of calling businessmen and threatening them with dire consequences including filing of rape charges.

In February, a complainant informed a senior officer of the Mahila crime branch that a group had approached him using a fake profile on Facebook and extorted money after accusing him of rape and threatened him of charges. Following a probe, the police arrested four persons, and the reports of rape were found to be identical at the police station.

“After thorough interrogation of the victim businessmen, the accused group and detailed technical analysis of the phone details and the police probe, we found the role of inspector Geeta Pathan and constable Sharda Khant in the racket,” the officer told the media.

“After arresting Pathan, we also held one Amarben Solanki, who acted as a mediator between the gang, police and the victims.”