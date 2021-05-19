- EVENTS
After Tauktae, another cyclone to hit India's coast this month
The low-pressure area to be formed in Bay of Bengal will be intensified into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts by May 26
After cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast of India, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
A low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.
“It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around May 26 evening,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.
It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.
Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.
These conditions will help in formation of a low-pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22.
Under the influence of these systems, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places on May 22 and 23.
Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25. The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially.
April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.
May 2020 saw two cyclones — super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga — which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.
