After smoking and drinking, India wants media to show disclaimer with gaming ads
Government asks media to warn about the possible addictive nature, money loss
Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has told both print and audio/visual media to run a disclaimer while advertising online gaming and fantasy sports platforms, according to an advisory issued on Friday.
This comes after several gaming platforms advertised during the Indian Premier League recently and also during the telecast of the ongoing limited overs international series between India and Australia.
The advisory says that no gaming advertisement should depict any person below the age of 18 and that there should be a disclaimer saying that playing the game involves an element of financial risk and can be addictive.
"No gaming advertisement may depict any person under the age of 18 years, or who appears to be under the age of 18, engaged in playing a game of online gaming for money winnings, or suggest that such persons can play these games," said guidelines issued by I&B ministry's Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
The ASCI guidelines also said: "Every such gaming advertisement must carry the following disclaimer: 'This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk'."
While the guidelines say that such an ad should occupy at least 20 per cent of the advertisement space in print, it should be at normal speaking pace and in the same language as the advertisement in audio-visual media.
The guidelines also say that the advertisements should not present 'online gaming for real money winnings' as an income opportunity or an alternative employment option.
The ministry said that it has concerns over such advertisements and that they could be misleading people and audience, and are not in accordance to the strict rules and regulations of the Cable Television Act of 1995 and Consumer Protection Act of 2019.
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: 36,652 new cases take India's tally to...
India registers 512 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate climbs to 94.28 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: ...
Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, "the path... READ MORE
-
Europe
Teen drives off with door after crashing into...
The 18-year-old boy’s Audi collided with another vehicle before ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man arrested after killing three youths in three...
The accused, during his interrogation, confessed of committing three... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats, 2 firms fined Dh160 million for money...
The convicts, also involved in drug trafficking, have been jailed. READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews