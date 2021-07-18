Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad

Reuters/Kabul
Filed on July 18, 2021
Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid speaks during a Press conference on the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan in Islamabad. — AFP

Afghan foreign ministry made the announcement following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter in Islamabad


Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan’s capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until complete elimination of the security threats including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. A Pakistani foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210718&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719010&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 