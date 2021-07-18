Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad
Afghan foreign ministry made the announcement following the kidnapping of the ambassador's daughter in Islamabad
Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador and diplomats from Pakistan’s capital following the kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter, the Afghan foreign ministry said on Sunday.
“The Afghan government recalled the ambassador and senior diplomats to Kabul until complete elimination of the security threats including the arrest and punishment of the perpetrators,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. A Pakistani foreign office spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.
