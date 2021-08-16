Afghanistan: US State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport
'The Kabul airport's perimeter is secured by the US military'
The US State Department said late Sunday that all American embassy personnel in Kabul had been safely evacuated and are now located on the premises at Hamid Karzai International Airport.
State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement added that the Kabul airport's "perimeter is secured by the US military."
