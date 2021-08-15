Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial flights

AP/Kabul
Filed on August 15, 2021
A passenger walks to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport. — AP

The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule


Senior US military officials said Kabul’s international airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue.

The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital on Sunday.




