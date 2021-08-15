Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial flights
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule
Senior US military officials said Kabul’s international airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue.
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.
The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital on Sunday.
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial...
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues ... READ MORE
-
Europe
Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it was clear that there would be a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
2 dozen Rohingya refugees feared drowned in...
The refugees were trying to flee a remote Bangladeshi island READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial...
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan leader Ghani says he fled country to...
Ghani did not say where he had travelled to, but Afghan media group... READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE