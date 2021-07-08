Afghanistan could descend into civil war: UK military chief
Most British soldiers have left Afghanistan, UK PM announced today.
The head of Britain's armed forces warned there is the possibility that Afghanistan could be on a path to civil war as American and other foreign troops leave.
Nick Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, speaking after it was announced most British soldiers have left Afghanistan, said it was "plausible" that the country's state would collapse without international forces there.
Afghanistan could see a situation like the country's 1990s civil war "where you would see a culture of warlordism and you might see some of the important institutions like security forces fracturing along ethnic, or for that matter, tribal lines," Carter said.
"If that were to happen, I guess the Taleban would control part of the country. But, of course, they would not control all of the country."
-
Rest of Asia
Britain has withdrawn nearly all its troops from...
A total of 457 British soldiers were killed in the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK scraps quarantine for fully...
The rule change only applies to amber list countries. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pope ran brief fever but tests negative: Vatican
Pope Francis underwent planned surgery for an inflammation of the... READ MORE
-
News
73 medics from India return to UAE in special...
The team includes existing healthcare workers already employed across ... READ MORE
-
News
Ship fire at port didn't affect operations, says...
Casualties avoided as ship was immediately evacuated; cause of fire... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Hamdan praises security forces over port...
The fire on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2 expats win Dh500,000 each in Mahzooz draw
Mahmoud intends to help some people who have fallen on hard times due ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,539 Covid cases, 1,525 recoveries, ...
The new cases were detected through 283,327 additional tests. READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
News
UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021