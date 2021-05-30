Afghanistan: At least 6 killed in mortar shelling at a wedding ceremony

The explosion on Saturday evening was in the Tagab district.

At least six Afghan civilians were killed and several more were wounded when a mortar shell hit a house during a wedding ceremony in northern Kapisa province, security officials said on Sunday.

The explosion on Saturday evening was in the Tagab district, which has seen fighting between the Afghan government forces and the Taleban insurgents.

Shayeq Shoresh, a spokesman for the provincial police, blamed the Taleban for firing the mortar and added that at least six civilians, including women and children, were killed and four more wounded.

But a senior security official in Kabul put the death toll at at least 10 and the number of wounded at 18.

A Taleban spokesman dismissed the allegation and said the mortar was fired by Afghan security forces.