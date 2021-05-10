Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus

AFP/Kabul
Filed on May 10, 2021
The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded.


A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taleban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week’s Eid Al Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.

The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.




