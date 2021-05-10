- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Afghanistan: At least 11 killed as roadside bomb hits bus
The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded.
A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taleban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week’s Eid Al Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.
The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistan tourist areas closed till May 16
The mobility control measures being implemented across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China to set up separation line on...
Fears are growing after more than 30 sick climbers are evacuated from ... READ MORE
-
Europe
David Attenborough named COP26 People’s...
Key global green summit to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November READ MORE
-
Americas
Canada: One person killed in shooting at airport...
The shooting was disturbing and indicated it was tied to gang... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Covid cases dip from peak, calls for...
The ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
5 hurt in stabbings at New Zealand market
Two supermarket staff members were among those injured. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ajman schools to offer in-person classes at 50%...
Students and staff must strictly adhere to all Covid safety protocols. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taleban declare 3-day Afghan ceasefire for Eid...
The latest offer comes after the government blamed the Taleban for... READ MORE