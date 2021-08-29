Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on Daesh

US officials say the drone strike hit a vehicle carrying Daesh suicide bombers

An Afghan official said three children were killed in a drone strike that US officials said struck a vehicle carrying Daesh suicide bombers.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

US officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.

The American officials said the bombers planned to attack Kabul’s international airport, where a massive airlift is still underway ahead of a Tuesday deadline for the withdrawal of US forces.

The US State Department released a statement signed by around 100 countries, as well as NATO and the European Union, saying they had received “assurances” from the Taliban that people with travel documents would still be able to leave the country. The Taliban have said they will allow normal travel after the US withdrawal is completed on Tuesday and they assume control of the airport.