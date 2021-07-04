Rest of Asia
Afghan cities fall to Taleban

AP
Filed on July 4, 2021
Reuters

The Taleban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said on Sunday.

More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taleban fighters advanced towards the border, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said in a statement. The Afghan troops crossed over at about 6.30pm local time on Saturday. “Guided by the principles of humanism and good neighbourliness,” the Tajik authorities allowed the retreating Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to cross into Tajikistan, said the statement.

Since mid-April, when US President Joe Biden announced the end to Afghanistan’s “forever war”, the Taleban have made strides throughout the country.

The Taleban now control roughly a third of all 421 districts and district centres in Afghanistan. The gains in northeastern Badakhshan province in recent days have mostly come to the insurgent movement without a fight, said Mohib-ul Rahman, a provincial council member.




