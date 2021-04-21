- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
90-year-old woman loses $32 million in phone scam
19-year-old was arrested for the fraud and has been released on bail.
A 90-year-old Hong Kong woman has been conned out of $32million (Dh117 million) by fraudsters posing as officials, police said, in the city's biggest recorded phone scam.
Elderly in Hong Kong are plagued by phone scammers who seek out vulnerable and wealthy victims willing to transfer money or make bogus investments.
Police on Tuesday said scammers targeted an elderly woman living in a mansion on The Peak, Hong Kong's ritziest neighbourhood.
Last summer criminals contacted the unnamed woman pretending to be public security officials. They claimed her identity had been used in a serious criminal case in mainland China.
She was told she needed to transfer money from her bank account into ones held by the investigation team for safekeeping and scrutiny, the South China Morning Post reported, citing police sources.
Police said several days later a person arrived at her house with a dedicated mobile phone and SIM card to communicate with the fake security agents who persuaded her to make a total of 11 bank transfers.
Over five months the elderly lady gave a total of HK$250 million ($32 million) to the scammers, the largest sum recorded yet by a phone con.
Police said the scam was only spotted because the elderly lady's domestic helper thought something suspicious was happening and contacted her employer's daughter who then alerted officers.
After an investigation a 19-year-old was arrested for fraud and has been released on bail, police said.
The South China Morning Post reported that the arrested person is believed to have been the fraudster who turned up at the lady's house with the phone.
Police say such scams are on the rise.
-
Rest of Asia
90-year-old woman loses $32 million in phone scam
19-year-old was arrested for the fraud and has been released on bail. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
George Floyd murder: Former US cop Chauvin...
The 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, criminally liable in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and...
George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India buckles under crisis
The total in the national capital now adds up to 12,368 deaths and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli