9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital

A total of nine newborns passed away within eight hours on Thursday at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. All the children were aged between one and seven days. Even at the end of last year, over 100 children had died in 35 days in the same hospital.

On Thursday, the district collector rushed to the hospital after getting the information about the death of the newborns. He immediately ordered for deploying additional doctors and nursing staff.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma also ordered a detailed report on the matter.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, S.C. Dulara, said in his report that nine newborns who came to the hospital for treatment died on Thursday. Of these, three children were brought to the hospital in dead condition and their families were immediately informed in this regard.

Additionally, three children suffered from congenital malformations and passed away. The remaining three children died of COT (sudden infant death). According to the paediatricians, COT deaths include dying due to suffocation or other reasons which include error while feeding the kid.

Sharma has given strict instructions to the hospital administration to ensure proper care of newborns. He said that strict action will be taken for negligence in treatment.