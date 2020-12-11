9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
All the children were aged between one and seven days.
A total of nine newborns passed away within eight hours on Thursday at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. All the children were aged between one and seven days. Even at the end of last year, over 100 children had died in 35 days in the same hospital.
On Thursday, the district collector rushed to the hospital after getting the information about the death of the newborns. He immediately ordered for deploying additional doctors and nursing staff.
State Health Minister Raghu Sharma also ordered a detailed report on the matter.
The medical superintendent of the hospital, S.C. Dulara, said in his report that nine newborns who came to the hospital for treatment died on Thursday. Of these, three children were brought to the hospital in dead condition and their families were immediately informed in this regard.
Additionally, three children suffered from congenital malformations and passed away. The remaining three children died of COT (sudden infant death). According to the paediatricians, COT deaths include dying due to suffocation or other reasons which include error while feeding the kid.
Sharma has given strict instructions to the hospital administration to ensure proper care of newborns. He said that strict action will be taken for negligence in treatment.
-
Americas
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time 'Person of ...
The two made history on November 7 when they beat Trump in a bitter... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
All the children were aged between one and seven days. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
After helping loneliest elephant in Pakistan, US...
The gorilla named Bua Noi has spent the last 30 years behind bars... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Know vaccine plans of India,...
When and which Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be available in major... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews