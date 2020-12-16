8 years after Nirbhaya, Delhi reported 1,429 rape cases till Oct this year
The Delhi police registered a total of 1,791 cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty till October this year
Eight years have passed since the brutal gangrape and murder of Nirbhaya, but the number of crimes against woman refuses to come down.
The national capital has witnessed as many as 1,429 cases of rape till October this year. In the same period last year, Delhi had reported 1,884 cases of rape, which went up to 2,168 cases by the time the year ended. In 2012, a total of 706 rape cases were registered, which included the brutal gangrape of Nirbhaya on December 16.
The Delhi police registered a total of 1,791 cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage their modesty till October this year. In comparison, 2520 cases were registered during the same period in 2019, which went up to 2,921 by the year end. In 2012, a total of 727 cases were registered for the same offence.
A total of 2,226 women were kidnapped this year till October, against the figures of 2,988 reported in the same period in 2019. By the end of 2019, Delhi reported 3,471 cases of kidnapping of women. In 2012, a total of 2,048 cases of kidnapping of women were registered.
The Delhi police registered 1,931 cases under Section 498-A/406 of the IPC till October this year. During the same period last year, a total of 3,052 cases were registered, which went up to 3,792 by the time the year ended. In 2012, Delhi police had registered a total of 2,046 cases for cruelty by husbands and in-laws.
Delhi police have also registered 94 cases of dowry deaths till October this year, as against 103 cases of the same nature getting registered during the same period last year. In 2012, Delhi police had registered a total of 134 cases of dowry deaths.
-
Rest of Asia
8 years after Nirbhaya, Delhi reported 1,429 rape ...
The Delhi police registered a total of 1,791 cases of assault on... READ MORE
-
Americas
Indian origin man crushed to death by plane...
Jijo George, 35, whose family is from Kerala, was crushed to death by ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US, EU push forward vaccine approval as pressure...
An initial 2.9 million doses are set to be delivered to 636 sites... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-positive Indian minister Anil Vij admitted...
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had moderate Covid-19 with bilateral ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai