8-year-old 'hangs herself' after mother refuses to take her to wedding

Family members and some locals had to break open the door that had been locked from inside.

An eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh apparently died when she allegedly hung herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Muzaffarnagar district.

According to Dharmendra Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Charthawal police station, the family members of the girl had already buried the body by the time police reached the spot for the investigation.

The incident took place in Nirdhana village. Apparently, the drastic step was taken on Wednesday after her mother refused to take her along to a wedding ceremony.

The family members said the girl had been persuading her mother to take her to the wedding ceremony of a relative but she instead took her son to the function.

According to the villagers, the girl had locked the door from inside and hanged herself. The family members and some locals broke open the door and found her hanging.

The SHO said that the matter is being probed.