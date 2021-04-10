- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
7 killed after strong earthquake rocks Indonesia: Disaster agency
More than 300 homes and dozens of other buildings were damaged.
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, killing seven people, severely wounding two and damaging hundreds of buildings in several cities, the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.
The quake, which struck at 2pm (0700 GMT) local time, was felt across East Java, home to 40.7 million people, and nearby provinces, including the resort island of Bali, Indonesian media reported.
Ten people were lightly injured, while an unspecified number of people in several villages were moved to evacuation centres as some houses have been destroyed, the BNPB said.
More than 300 homes and dozens of other buildings, including schools, hospitals, government offices and places of worship, were damaged, the agency said.
The numbers could change as authorities collect more information about the extent of casualties and damage.
Images in media showed flattened houses in towns near the southern coast of East Java, the closest area to the epicentre of the quake.
A large gorilla statue in an amusement park in the town of Batu lost its head, news website Detik.com reported.
The quake struck in the Indian Ocean 91 km (57 miles) off the southern coast of East Java. It had a magnitude of 5.9 at a depth of 96 km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which reduced the quake's magnitude from an initial 6.8.
Video shared by social media users showed people running out of a shopping mall in Malang city amid the strong tremor.
"I felt the earthquake twice, the first time for two seconds and then it stopped, but then it shook again for five seconds," Edo Afizal, a receptionist at a hotel in Blitar, told Reuters by phone.
Indonesia was struck last week by tropical cyclone Seroja, which triggered landslides and flash floods killing more than 170 people on islands in East Nusa Tenggara province.
Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. A magnitude 6.2 quake that struck Sulawesi island in January killed more than 100 people.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli