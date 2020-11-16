6-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" .
An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale jolted the Philippines' Surigao Del Sur province on Monday, authorities confirmed
The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the offshore quake, which struck at 6.37 a.m., hit at a depth of 33 km, 29 km southeast of the town of San Agustin, reports Xinhua news agency.
It said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and that damages are expected.
There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.
