6 kids, 30 adults 'poisoned' as Russian swimming pool uses overdose of chlorine

Some students are in intensive care unit and on oxygen support in hospital.

In a bizarre case in Russia, six children are in serious condition and 30 people suffered from poisoning after using a swimming pool that allegedly had 250 times the safe amount of chlorine.

At least 21 school kids were treated for breathing issues and eye problems as the children and adults became ill after using the Dynamo public swimming pool in Astrakhan, on Monday, according to a news.com.

Six children are a “grave” condition and on oxygen support in the ICU, said an official from the governor’s office of southern region of Astrakhan.

The authorities are urgently investigating how the blunder could have happened. A criminal investigation into the poisonings has been launched by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

It is believed that staff cleaning the pool used a dangerous amount of chlorine to clean the pool complex. Chlorine is used in swimming