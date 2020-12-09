Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

6 kids, 30 adults 'poisoned' as Russian swimming pool uses overdose of chlorine

Web Report/Russia
Filed on December 9, 2020
Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin visits Silishcheva Astrakhan Regional Children's Clinical Hospital where 21 children have been hospitalised. Photo: Alamy

Some students are in intensive care unit and on oxygen support in hospital.

In a bizarre case in Russia, six children are in serious condition and 30 people suffered from poisoning after using a swimming pool that allegedly had 250 times the safe amount of chlorine.

At least 21 school kids were treated for breathing issues and eye problems as the children and adults became ill after using the Dynamo public swimming pool in Astrakhan, on Monday, according to a news.com.

Six children are a “grave” condition and on oxygen support in the ICU, said an official from the governor’s office of southern region of Astrakhan.

The authorities are urgently investigating how the blunder could have happened. A criminal investigation into the poisonings has been launched by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

It is believed that staff cleaning the pool used a dangerous amount of chlorine to clean the pool complex. Chlorine is used in swimming




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201210&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219983&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 