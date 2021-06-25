Rest of Asia
5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Afghanistan

ANI/Kabul
Filed on June 25, 2021

No report of casualty or damage to property has been reported


An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Charikar in northern Afghanistan early on Friday, informed the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre, with a depth of 18.6 km, was initially determined to be at 34.922 degrees north latitude and 69.069 degrees east longitude.

No report of casualty or damage to property has been reported due to the earthquake .




