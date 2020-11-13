4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman Islands

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on Ritcher Scale was experienced in Andaman Islands on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to details by the National Center for Seismology, the moderate intensity quake hit the region at 08:45 am today. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 10km, the NCS said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are categorised in Zone V as they are seismically the most active region. In July this year, Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed three medium-intensity earthquakes. Two of the quakes of magnitude of more than five occurred within a span of 40 minutes. According to the NCS, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

In October, a top official of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said that the recent earthquakes in different parts of India, albeit of small magnitudes, have occurred due to foreshocks and swarms. He warned that frequent tremors were a matter of concern in the subcontinent, where several areas are prone to major seismic activities.