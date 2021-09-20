Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

3 boys missing in sea during idol immersion in India, 2 rescued

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on September 20, 2021
Rescue workers search for three boys in the sea at Versova in Mumbai. — ANI

Search operations for the boys who ventured into the sea in a restricted area continue, say officials

Three boys are missing in the sea at Versova Jetty while immersing Ganesh idol while two others were rescued, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

The two boys were rescued by the locals and sent to Cooper Hospital, while search and rescue operations by Mumbai fire brigade for the remaining three are underway, said BMC.

“This was not a designated immersion point. We had restricted people. However, they mischievously entered for Ganpati immersion,” said Manoj Waman Pohanekar, a police officer at Versova police station.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade in an official statement said that aid of Navy divers and police boat has been requested.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/afghanistan-us-state-department-says-all-embassy-personnel-at-kabul-airport macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 