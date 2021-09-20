3 boys missing in sea during idol immersion in India, 2 rescued

Search operations for the boys who ventured into the sea in a restricted area continue, say officials

Three boys are missing in the sea at Versova Jetty while immersing Ganesh idol while two others were rescued, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

The two boys were rescued by the locals and sent to Cooper Hospital, while search and rescue operations by Mumbai fire brigade for the remaining three are underway, said BMC.

“This was not a designated immersion point. We had restricted people. However, they mischievously entered for Ganpati immersion,” said Manoj Waman Pohanekar, a police officer at Versova police station.

Chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade in an official statement said that aid of Navy divers and police boat has been requested.