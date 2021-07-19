Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

28 killed, 40 injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

AP/Multan
Filed on July 19, 2021
Photo: APP

The bus, carrying mostly labourers, rammed into a container truck on a highway.


A speeding bus carrying mostly labourers travelling home for the Eid Al Adha holidays rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was travelling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition.

He said the passengers were travelling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid Al Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/dubai-gold-prices-drop-bitcoin-in-focus macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 