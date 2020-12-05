25 Taleban militants killed in raid: Afghan Army

The Taleban militant group is yet to comment on the development.

At least 25 Taleban militants, including two commanders, were killed and eight others injured during a raid in Afghanistan's Helmand province, the Army said on Saturday.

"The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched an operation in Naway-i-Barakzai of Helmand on Friday, leading to the above mentioned casualties," Xinhua news agency quoted the Army's Corps 215 Maiwand as saying in a statement.

The operation aimed at disturbing militants' activities in the region as the militants tried to conduct attacks on ANDSF positions.

The ANDSF also destroyed six militants' hideouts and 25 defence positions, defusing four improvised bombs during the raid in the region 555 km southwest of Kabul.

