25 Taleban militants killed in raid: Afghan Army
The Taleban militant group is yet to comment on the development.
At least 25 Taleban militants, including two commanders, were killed and eight others injured during a raid in Afghanistan's Helmand province, the Army said on Saturday.
"The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched an operation in Naway-i-Barakzai of Helmand on Friday, leading to the above mentioned casualties," Xinhua news agency quoted the Army's Corps 215 Maiwand as saying in a statement.
The operation aimed at disturbing militants' activities in the region as the militants tried to conduct attacks on ANDSF positions.
The ANDSF also destroyed six militants' hideouts and 25 defence positions, defusing four improvised bombs during the raid in the region 555 km southwest of Kabul.
The Taleban militant group is yet to comment on the development.
-
Rest of Asia
25 Taleban militants killed in raid: Afghan Army
The Taleban militant group is yet to comment on the development. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
This antiviral drug blocks Covid-19 virus within...
'MK-4482/EIDD-2801 is in advanced phase II/III clinical trials... READ MORE
-
World
Oman to enact major labour, tax reforms: Minister
The policy would include abolishing a requirement that expat workers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
World can start dreaming of pandemic’s end: ...
Ghebreyesus cautioned that while the virus can be stopped, "the path... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews