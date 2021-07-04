Death toll rises to 29 in Philippine military plane crash: Official

17 people still missing from the crashed plane.

At least 29 people were killed and 50 injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country's south, officials said.

Another 17 on board the C-130 Hercules transport plane, when it crashed while trying to land on Jolo island in Sulu province are still missing, Major General William Gonzales said in a statement.

"This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful," he said.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana told Reuters the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members, according to his initial reports.

Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that people rescued from the crashed plane and were being treated.