Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: Blast destroys madrasa in Bihar; injuries reported

IANS/Banka
Filed on June 8, 2021 | Last updated on June 8, 2021 at 11.25 am

The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.


A massive blast took place on Tuesday morning in a madrasa under Nagar police station in Bihar's Banka district, which completely destroyed the building. Two to three people are reported to be injured in this incident.

Banka Nagar police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar said that a bomb exploded in a Madrasa, located near a mosque, on Tuesday morning in Navtolia area. The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.

Two to three people are reported to have been injured in this incident, although the police are yet to confirm it.

The station in-charge told IANS that prima facie it appears to be a case of bomb blast. He said that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is being called to probe the incident. Whether it was a case of bomb blast or a cylinder explosion, will be known only after investigation, police said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210331&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210339755&Ref=AR&profile=1031 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 