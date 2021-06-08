India: Blast destroys madrasa in Bihar; injuries reported
The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.
A massive blast took place on Tuesday morning in a madrasa under Nagar police station in Bihar's Banka district, which completely destroyed the building. Two to three people are reported to be injured in this incident.
Banka Nagar police station in-charge Shambhu Kumar said that a bomb exploded in a Madrasa, located near a mosque, on Tuesday morning in Navtolia area. The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident.
Two to three people are reported to have been injured in this incident, although the police are yet to confirm it.
The station in-charge told IANS that prima facie it appears to be a case of bomb blast. He said that a team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is being called to probe the incident. Whether it was a case of bomb blast or a cylinder explosion, will be known only after investigation, police said.
-
Rest of Asia
India: Blast destroys madrasa in Bihar; injuries...
The Madrasa building has been completely damaged in this incident. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one ...
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92... READ MORE
-
Technology
Twitter seeks more time from India to comply with ...
The Indian government was critical of Twitter for its non-compliance... READ MORE
-
Americas
Explained: How will insurers cover the new...
Here’s what you need to know. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE airlines resume UK flights, only eligible...
Flights to Heathrow resume today, while those to Birmingham will... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Free legal aid for Filipino expats with...
Waivers of about Dh720,000 in immigration fines have been secured by... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one ...
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92... READ MORE
-
Football
India's Sunil Chhetri beats Lionel Messi's record
Chhetri leads Barcelona star Messi by two goals and sits a place... READ MORE