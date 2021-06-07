CBSE Grade 12 exams: Date to submit marks extended to June 28

The board has also issued a list of guidelines for how the online assessments will be evaluated.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday extended the deadline by which schools must submit Grade 12 marks.

The new date has been set for June 28.

According to India Today, the board extended the date from its previous deadline of June 11, assuring that there would be no further extensions of the date.

“Schools with pending practical/internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link the latest by 28/06/2021,” said the board in a notice.

They also released a list of guidelines for evaluating the results of online Grade 12 assessments. The guidelines are:

1. The list of subjects and the break-up of marks for theory and practical/project/internal assessment, duration of examinations and whether external examiner will be appointed by CBSE or not, [will be] available at the official website.

2. If the external teacher is not available, the internal teachers can upload the marks on the link mentioned by the CBSE board.

3. If the external teachers are appointed by the CBSE, then these teachers will decide the date of the exams, consulting the internal teachers.

The notice also stressed that teachers must abide by the rules set by the Board to stop the spread of Covid.