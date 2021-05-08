- EVENTS
Fire on board Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya: Navy
The fire was put out and all personnel on board are safe, the spokesperson said in a statement.
A minor fire broke out onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya on Saturday, an official said here.
The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of ship having accommodation for the sailors.
The ship's personnel on duty acted immediately to fight the blaze and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.
"All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered," said the official.
Further details of the incident which happened in the harbour, are awaited.
