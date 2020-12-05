Covid-19: 36,652 new cases take India's tally to 9.6m

India registers 512 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate climbs to 94.28 per cent

India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 9.608 million with 36,652 new cases on Saturday, while 9.058 million people have recuperated from the disease so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.28 per cent.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 9,608,211 and the death toll climbed to 139,700 with the coronavirus claiming 512 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8am showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.45 per cent. There are 409,689 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,57,763 samples were tested on Friday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, 8 million on October 29 and crossed 9 million on November 20.

The 512 new fatalities include 127 from Maharashtra, 73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 19 from Haryana, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.

A total of 139,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 47,599 from Maharashtra followed by 11,834 from Karnataka, 11,762 from Tamil Nadu, 9,497 from Delhi, 8,628 from West Bengal, 7,877 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,020 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,882 from Punjab and 4,049 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.