14-year-old boy held for kidnapping, killing his 6-year-old nephew

The accused demanded a Rs5 million ransom from the parents of the six-year-old

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing his six-year-old nephew in Maharajganj district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has confessed to kidnapping and killing his nephew and also writing a letter demanding Rs5 million ransom from the victim's family.

During questioning, the boy told the police that the victim's parents would call him a 'thief' and they would scold him whenever he complained about them.

The teenager has been apprehended and has now been sent to a juvenile shelter home.

On December 9, the victim, son of Deepak Gupta, resident of Banspar village in Maharajganj district, was kidnapped and the family received a ransom note for Rs5 million.

The police had then launched a probe and the 14-year-old boy was suspected of the crime after his handwriting matched with the writing of the randsom note.