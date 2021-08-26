12 US servicemen killed in Kabul airport blasts, officials say
US to shift focus to getting last troops out
Suicide bombers struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport with at least two explosions on Thursday, causing a bloodbath among civilians and U.S. troops, and bringing a catastrophic halt to the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.
Two U.S. officials put the U.S. death toll at 12 service members killed, making it one of the deadliest incidents for American troops of the entire 20-year war.
There was no complete toll of Afghan civilians but video images uploaded by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies of people killed in packed crowds outside the airport.
Several Western countries said the airlift of civilians was now effectively over, with the United States having sealed the gates of the airport leaving no way out for tens of thousands of Afghans who worked for the West through two decades of war.
A Taliban official said at least 13 people including children had been killed in the attack and 52 were wounded, though it was clear from video footage that those figures were far from complete. One surgical hospital run by an Italian charity said it alone was treating more than 60 wounded.
The explosions took place amid the crowds outside the airport who have been massing for days in hope of escaping in an airlift which the United States says will end by Tuesday, following the swift capture of the country by the Taliban.
-
World
UN chief calls Security Council meeting on...
Guterres sent letters formally inviting the US, Britain, France,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh group claims responsibility for Kabul attack
Afghan and US officials say 72 people killed in two explosions... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks:...
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
12 US servicemen killed in Kabul airport blasts
US to shift focus to getting last troops out READ MORE
-
World
UN chief calls Security Council meeting on...
Guterres sent letters formally inviting the US, Britain, France,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Daesh group claims responsibility for Kabul attack
Afghan and US officials say 72 people killed in two explosions... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
12 US servicemen killed in Kabul airport blasts
US to shift focus to getting last troops out READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kabul evacuation will continue despite attacks:...
US to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan, General... READ MORE
News
Afghanistan: UAE facilitates evacuation of 28,000 people
26 August 2021
News
UAE: Indian, Filipino, Jordanian share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
26 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
26 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school