- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
12 injured in Bangladesh mosque attack
The attackers had long been identified themselves as Hefazat activists.
At least 12 people were injured in an attack staged by members of the Hefazat-e-Islam militant outfit at a mosque in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district.
Police claimed the incident in Sundarganj area took place on Friday afternoon due to a conflict over the Silamoni mosque's management committee.
Motlob Uddin, the mosque's Imam, said the attackers had long been identified themselves as Hefazat activists.
The militants snatched the microphone from the Imam after the Friday prayers and threatened the devotees to go out and support the Hefazat's violence.
The militants attacked the devotees when they tried to intervene, Imam (the priest) Motlob informed the police.
The injured are being treated at various hospitals in the district.
A case is being filed at Sundarganj Police Station regarding this issue.
Officer in Charge of the police station Bulbul Islam said it was not an attack by Hefazat activists.
"Disagreements over the mosque's committee is the reason for this untoward incident," he added.
The Bangladesh government has instructed not to hold any meeting at mosques and other religious places across the country before and after prayers.
On Monday, the Religious Affairs Ministry issued some guidelines on offering prayers and maintaining health guidelines at mosques during the lockdown.
It also said the instruction had been issued to discourage mass gatherings at all mosques centering Friday's and other prayers, in addition to other religious places.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch