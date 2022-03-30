Rains submerge Australian towns for second time in a month

The State Department repeated calls for its citizens travelling or living in Russia to leave 'immediately'
World4 hours ago
Heavy rains deluged Australia's east coast on Wednesday, submerging roads and bridges, while tens of thousands fled their homes for the second time within weeks after fast-moving floodwaters burst river banks and broke over levees.
Several towns in northern New South Wales already reeling after record floods over a month ago were pounded by an intense low-pressure system overnight. Some regions took a month's rainfall in under six hours, officials said.
Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, typically associated with greater rainfall, for the second straight year with rivers already at capacity after torrential rains. Sydney has already recorded 537 mm (21.1 inches) so far this month - its wettest March on record.
"Unfortunately overnight, our worst fears have been realised with significant heavy rainfall across already saturated landscapes," New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Stephanie Cooke said during a media briefing.
In the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, among the worst impacted by record floods earlier in March, water levels in the city's Wilsons river breached the levee height of 10.65 metres. Lismore, home to nearly 30,000 people, received around 400 mm (16 inches) of rain over a 24-hour period up to Wednesday morning, data showed.
There was no official warning that the levee had been breached after sirens malfunctioned, local media reported.
"Everything is falling apart in Lismore at the moment ... second time in a month," Mayor Steve Krieg told Nine Network.
ALSO READ:
The weather bureau forecast "bands of very localised heavier rainfall" to drop within a few hours on Wednesday, potentially leading to life-threatening flash floods with up to 200 mm predicted to pummel many regions.
Kevin Cocciola, a farmer near Lismore who lost his city office in the deluge early in March, said he has never seen successive major flooding events within "a matter of three weeks".
"I hope it doesn't get as high as it did three weeks ago but Lord only knows," he told ABC television.
The State Department repeated calls for its citizens travelling or living in Russia to leave 'immediately'
World4 hours ago
'There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine', says statement
World4 hours ago
More than 17,000 military personnel, over 1,700 armoured vehicles and almost 600 tanks lost
World5 hours ago
Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Kyiv
World5 hours ago
China has invited Taliban representatives to the talks in Tunxi.
World5 hours ago
Mayor says nearly 5,000 people, including 210 children, were killed since the Russia-Ukraine crisis
World11 hours ago
The US president says he is waiting to see what Russia offers in ongoing talks with Ukraine
World12 hours ago
Russia emerged from the talks promising to scale down military operations around Kyiv and the country's north
World14 hours ago