Queen Elizabeth's funeral: How to watch the historic event live

The UAE had announced a mourning period of three days, where flags were half-mast, as a tribute to the queen

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 12:20 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 12:42 PM

The queen's historic funeral procession is set to take place today, with several events lined up for the day.

Several schools in the UAE have announced that students will be able to go home early today and mourn the passing of the queen with their families.

British expats in the country have expressed their sorrow and shared several stories of how Queen Elizabeth II impacted their lives.

Expatriates that hail from the UK, among others who would like to pay their respects and witness the historic funeral can do so, here:

The funeral began at 9.30am (UAE time) with the lying-in-state ceremony formally ending at Westminster Hall. Doors were closed to the public to facilitate the transfer of her coffin to nearby Westminster Abbey.

