Queen Elizabeth's funeral: How to watch the historic event live

The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum
The queen's historic funeral procession is set to take place today, with several events lined up for the day.
Several schools in the UAE have announced that students will be able to go home early today and mourn the passing of the queen with their families.
British expats in the country have expressed their sorrow and shared several stories of how Queen Elizabeth II impacted their lives.
The UAE had also announced a mourning period of three days, where flags were half-mast, as a tribute to the queen.
Expatriates that hail from the UK, among others who would like to pay their respects and witness the historic funeral can do so, here:
The funeral began at 9.30am (UAE time) with the lying-in-state ceremony formally ending at Westminster Hall. Doors were closed to the public to facilitate the transfer of her coffin to nearby Westminster Abbey.
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Construction work of a multiplex is in the final stages in Srinagar
Ankara is currently dialogue partner of the group
Govt official blames rising global inflation rates, for increasing the cost of the waterway’s operations, maintenance, and maritime services
The free climber has scaled Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
'You would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II,' says US President as Ukraine recaptures swaths of territory
Famed French cultural institutions take electricity-saving steps as prices spike across Europe, partially due to market turbulence caused by Ukraine crisis