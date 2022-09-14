Queen Elizabeth's death: 5 countries, territories that have declared public holidays

Police is present at the location, investigations are underway
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96 last week.
Six days after her death in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth's body will be borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four days until her funeral next Monday, reports AFP. The funeral is expected to be attended by leaders from around the world.
Many countries across the world, mostly those that are a part of the Commonwealth, have declared days of mourning for the late monarch. Some countries have declared public holidays as well.
The country has declared a period of mourning until September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral. This day has been declared a public holiday. Leaders from around the world are expected to attend the funeral.
September 22 will be a public holiday in Australia. According to local media, this is because the day coincides with the time that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the Queen's funeral in London (accounting for the time difference).
On Monday, September 12, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country will have a public holiday on September 26 to mark the death of the Queen. AFP reports that a state memorial service will be held on the same day.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Tuesday that September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will be a holiday for federal employees. However, Ontario and Quebec, Canada's two most populous provinces, declined to make it a holiday, according to AP.
According to local media, the British Overseas Territory will observe September 19 as a public holiday.
