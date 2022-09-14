Queen Elizabeth's death: 5 countries, territories that have declared public holidays

The late monarch's funeral will be held in London on September 19 and is expected to be attended by leaders from around the world

By Web Desk Published: Wed 14 Sep 2022, 8:57 AM

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96 last week.

Six days after her death in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth's body will be borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four days until her funeral next Monday, reports AFP. The funeral is expected to be attended by leaders from around the world.

Many countries across the world, mostly those that are a part of the Commonwealth, have declared days of mourning for the late monarch. Some countries have declared public holidays as well.

1. UK

The country has declared a period of mourning until September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral. This day has been declared a public holiday. Leaders from around the world are expected to attend the funeral.

2. Australia

September 22 will be a public holiday in Australia. According to local media, this is because the day coincides with the time that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the Queen's funeral in London (accounting for the time difference).

3. New Zealand

On Monday, September 12, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country will have a public holiday on September 26 to mark the death of the Queen. AFP reports that a state memorial service will be held on the same day.

4. Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Tuesday that September 19, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, will be a holiday for federal employees. However, Ontario and Quebec, Canada's two most populous provinces, declined to make it a holiday, according to AP.

5. Cayman Islands

According to local media, the British Overseas Territory will observe September 19 as a public holiday.

