Qatar to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas from July 12
New travel and quarantine policies announced for citizens and residents.
Qatar will resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting July 12, the ministry of interior announced on Twitter on Thursday.
The ministry said the decision is within the framework of the approved travel policies and based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Public Health regarding the Covid-19 developments.
In a statement shared on Twitter, the Ministry of Public Health said citizens and residents, who are fully vaccinated with a jab approved by Qatar will not require to undergo quarantine if they have received the vaccine 14 days prior to their entry. In addition, those who have recovered from Covid-19 in Qatar within 12 months are also exempted from quarantine.
Issuing of family and tourist entry visas to be restarted on July 12, 2021— Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) July 8, 2021
within the framework of the approved travel policies to and from the State of Qatar and based on the recommendations of @MOPHQatar regarding the #Covid19 developments. #MoIQatar pic.twitter.com/mSAqIIsBQj
For visitors, the entry will be allowed only if the person is fully vaccinated 14 days prior to entering the country. GCC citizens who had recovered from Covid-19 in the last 12 months and received a single dose of vaccine will be exempted from quarantine, the ministry said.
All travellers need to present a negative PCR test result done within 72 hours before they enter the country. They should also receive an approval through Ehteraz app before boarding.
Quarantine rules for citizens and residents are fixed after classifying countries into three categories. Countries are classified into red, yellow and green, and unvaccinated travellers are required to undergo institutional quarantine depending on the countries they travel from, the ministry said in its tweet.
